Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 7222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WF. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woori Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Woori Bank in the third quarter valued at $2,997,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 89,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

