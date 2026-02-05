Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

UBER stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.81. 22,855,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,589,561. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several major houses reaffirmed buys/outperform ratings and raised or maintained high price targets (RBC reiterated Outperform with a $105 PT), giving investors cover to buy the dip. RBC Reiterates Outperform

Several major houses reaffirmed buys/outperform ratings and raised or maintained high price targets (RBC reiterated Outperform with a $105 PT), giving investors cover to buy the dip. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts reiterated or kept Buy/Outperform stances (BTIG, Needham, Morgan Stanley, JMP, Mizuho still at Outperform despite trimmed PTs), supporting the rally narrative that fundamentals remain intact. Analyst Coverage Summary

Multiple analysts reiterated or kept Buy/Outperform stances (BTIG, Needham, Morgan Stanley, JMP, Mizuho still at Outperform despite trimmed PTs), supporting the rally narrative that fundamentals remain intact. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Q4 revenue and gross bookings beat estimates, active users ~200M and record free cash flow — metrics that underpin near?term cash generation and buyback capacity. Uber Q4 Results Press Release

Operational momentum: Q4 revenue and gross bookings beat estimates, active users ~200M and record free cash flow — metrics that underpin near?term cash generation and buyback capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO (its third CFO in three years). The hire signals continued focus on autonomous-vehicle (AV) strategy but raises governance/stability questions for some investors. New CFO Coverage

Leadership change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO (its third CFO in three years). The hire signals continued focus on autonomous-vehicle (AV) strategy but raises governance/stability questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and guidance misses: Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates and Q1 EPS guidance (0.65–0.72) is below consensus, as cheaper rides and tax headwinds pressure margins — the primary reason shares fell earlier this week. Guidance and Margin Pressure

Earnings and guidance misses: Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates and Q1 EPS guidance (0.65–0.72) is below consensus, as cheaper rides and tax headwinds pressure margins — the primary reason shares fell earlier this week. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, Wedbush among them), reflecting caution around near-term margins and the guidance shortfall—this keeps upside expectations mixed across the sell side. Wells Fargo PT Cut

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,166.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

