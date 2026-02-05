Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,214.00 and last traded at $1,179.8850, with a volume of 25127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,176.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,027.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $876.85.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

