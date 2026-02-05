Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $428.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.56 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 8.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

The company raised its stated plant production capacity to 730 million gallons/year (ex-Fairmont) after plants ran above prior stated limits, with several facilities hitting historical volumes and record ethanol yields.

(ex-Fairmont) after plants ran above prior stated limits, with several facilities hitting historical volumes and record ethanol yields. Carbon capture is operational at three Nebraska plants with CO2 sequestered in Wyoming, the company booked $27.7 million of 45Z benefits in Q4 and expects at least $188 million of carbon-related adjusted EBITDA in 2026 (subject to volumes and CI factors).

of 45Z benefits in Q4 and expects at least of carbon-related adjusted EBITDA in 2026 (subject to volumes and CI factors). Results and the balance sheet improved materially — Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $49.1 million vs. -$18.2M a year ago, Green Plains refinanced near-term debt (new $200M notes due 2030), repurchased shares, and ended the quarter with ~ $230M cash and significant revolver capacity.

vs. -$18.2M a year ago, Green Plains refinanced near-term debt (new $200M notes due 2030), repurchased shares, and ended the quarter with ~ cash and significant revolver capacity. Monetization and accounting for 45Z credits remain uncertain — credits are recorded under ASC 740 with a valuation allowance, the company has not finalized a 2026 credit sale, and potential early adoption of ASU 2025-10 could change how credits are presented, creating timing/discounting risk.

Management’s 2026 priorities focus on CI and energy-efficiency projects, debottlenecks, on-site grain storage, and disciplined capital allocation (including possible debt paydown or buybacks), while policy tailwinds (E15, 45Z regs) and hedged commodity positions support near-term outlook.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,383. The company has a market capitalization of $874.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm downgraded Green Plains from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Green Plains from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

