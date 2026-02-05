Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 1.72%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.500 EPS.

Insight reported Q4 net revenue of $2.0B (down 1%) but delivered record gross profit and expanded margins to 23.4% , driving Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.96 (+11%) and record adjusted earnings from operations of $504M for FY2025.

(down 1%) but delivered record gross profit and expanded margins to , driving Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of (+11%) and record adjusted earnings from operations of for FY2025. Cloud and core services were primary growth drivers — Q4 cloud gross profit rose 11% and FY cloud gross profit hit a record $495M , while core services gross profit grew 16% in Q4 to a record $320M (margin >32%), helped by acquisitions (Inspire11, Sekuro) and stronger advisory/cross?sell momentum (including the new Prism AI platform).

and FY cloud gross profit hit a record , while core services gross profit grew in Q4 to a record (margin >32%), helped by acquisitions (Inspire11, Sekuro) and stronger advisory/cross?sell momentum (including the new Prism AI platform). 2026 guidance is cautious: the company expects low?single?digit gross profit growth and ~ 21% gross margin, with adjusted diluted EPS of $10.10–$10.60 (or $11.00–$11.50 excluding stock?based comp) and results weighted to the first half as corporate/large?enterprise spending remains subdued.

gross margin, with adjusted diluted EPS of (or excluding stock?based comp) and results weighted to the first half as corporate/large?enterprise spending remains subdued. Liquidity and capital moves include ~ $300M cash from operations in 2025, an increased buyback authorization (~ $299M ) and a planned $75M repurchase starting Q1, while total debt rose to ~ $1.4B after acquisitions and warrant settlements.

cash from operations in 2025, an increased buyback authorization (~ ) and a planned repurchase starting Q1, while total debt rose to ~ after acquisitions and warrant settlements. Key near?term headwinds — a ~$70M gross profit impact from prior partner program changes (with a tail into 2026, concentrated in the Google/SADA solution line into H2) and expected memory/supply constraints that could raise PC and infrastructure prices and pressure unit demand.

NSIT stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. 270,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,064 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 432.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 194,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $103.33.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

