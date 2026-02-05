Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.39. 1,445,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $119.76.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,204.15. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $762,215.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,974.44. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,719 shares of company stock worth $6,796,067 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 982.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised the quarterly dividend to $1.40 (3.7% increase) and management signaled capacity for buybacks and returning capital, which supports yield-seeking investors and cash returns. Prudential raises dividend

Company raised the quarterly dividend to $1.40 (3.7% increase) and management signaled capacity for buybacks and returning capital, which supports yield-seeking investors and cash returns. Positive Sentiment: Full?year 2025 results were strong: net income and adjusted operating income rose year?over?year, helped by favorable underwriting and investment gains — a signal of core earnings strength. Full-year results support dividend/buybacks

Full?year 2025 results were strong: net income and adjusted operating income rose year?over?year, helped by favorable underwriting and investment gains — a signal of core earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations but EPS missed consensus ($3.30 vs. $3.37), tempering the quarterly headline; management commentary in the earnings call provides more detail on expense and reserve dynamics. Q4 results / call transcript

Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations but EPS missed consensus ($3.30 vs. $3.37), tempering the quarterly headline; management commentary in the earnings call provides more detail on expense and reserve dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Prudential’s Japan unit implemented a voluntary 90?day suspension of new sales after employee?misconduct issues; analysts warn this and related asset?management outflows in Japan could reduce near?term revenue and complicate growth expectations. Japan sales suspension and outflows

Prudential’s Japan unit implemented a voluntary 90?day suspension of new sales after employee?misconduct issues; analysts warn this and related asset?management outflows in Japan could reduce near?term revenue and complicate growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Sell?side actions trimmed enthusiasm: JPMorgan lowered its price target and moved to a neutral stance, reflecting near?term Japan risk and the EPS miss — adding downward pressure on sentiment. JPMorgan price target cut

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

