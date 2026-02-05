Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 794,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.71%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,087,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 199,415 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 260,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 138,043.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 303,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 175,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oaktree Specialty Lending this week:

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.