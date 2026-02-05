American Healthcare REIT’s (AHR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE AHR traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $47.93. 1,638,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,362. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 341.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This trade represents a 64.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,288 shares of company stock worth $3,718,666. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

