Peloton Interactive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 68,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average daily volume of 38,605 call options.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 51,681,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,383,868. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $9.00 price objective on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,014 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,708,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,121.30. The trade was a 40.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 75,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 764,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,540. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,694. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $112,681,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,533,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,711,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,861 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,387,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5,654.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,705,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,676,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

