IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (IRS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE: IRS) recently:

1/31/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/29/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/11/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4151 per share. This represents a yield of 998.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

