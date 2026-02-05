IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (IRS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE: IRS) recently:
- 1/31/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/29/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/11/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/3/2026 – IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4151 per share. This represents a yield of 998.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’s payout ratio is 28.17%.
IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.
