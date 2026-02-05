Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.3333.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Amdocs reported Q1 FY2026 EPS of $1.81 and revenue of $1.16B, topping consensus and showing year-over-year revenue growth; that beat had supported an initial positive reaction. Amdocs Stock Rises 4% as Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Quarterly beat — Amdocs reported Q1 FY2026 EPS of $1.81 and revenue of $1.16B, topping consensus and showing year-over-year revenue growth; that beat had supported an initial positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Large commercial wins and product initiatives — Amdocs announced a multi?year extension with T?Mobile, the launch of aOS (an agentic OS for telco AI) and a MarketONE win with VIDAA, all of which support longer?term revenue and AI-driven growth potential. T?Mobile Agreement

Large commercial wins and product initiatives — Amdocs announced a multi?year extension with T?Mobile, the launch of aOS (an agentic OS for telco AI) and a MarketONE win with VIDAA, all of which support longer?term revenue and AI-driven growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Management raised the quarterly dividend ~8% (new quarterly dividend $0.569; ~3.1% yield), a shareholder-friendly move supporting income investors.

Dividend increase — Management raised the quarterly dividend ~8% (new quarterly dividend $0.569; ~3.1% yield), a shareholder-friendly move supporting income investors. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced — Long?time CEO Shuky Sheffer will retire March 31 and Shimie Hortig will succeed him. Smooth internal successions can be neutral-to-positive long term, but they often create short?term uncertainty. Amdocs appoints Shimie Hortig as CEO

CEO succession announced — Long?time CEO Shuky Sheffer will retire March 31 and Shimie Hortig will succeed him. Smooth internal successions can be neutral-to-positive long term, but they often create short?term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revision — Stifel lowered its price target (from $97 to $88) but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued conviction but reduced near?term upside expectations. Price target lowered

Analyst revision — Stifel lowered its price target (from $97 to $88) but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued conviction but reduced near?term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / perceived guidance weakness — Some outlets reported the stock plunged after investors parsed management’s forward commentary and treated guidance as disappointing, contributing to a move to a 12?month low. This volatility suggests investors were more focused on forward signals than the quarter’s beat. Amdocs Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Market reaction / perceived guidance weakness — Some outlets reported the stock plunged after investors parsed management’s forward commentary and treated guidance as disappointing, contributing to a move to a 12?month low. This volatility suggests investors were more focused on forward signals than the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting headlines — Coverage noted a sizable one?day drop tied to reports of lowered 2026 guidance and the CEO transition; mixed interpretations of the outlook amplified selling pressure despite beats on reported numbers. Down after lowering guidance & CEO transition

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,409. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

