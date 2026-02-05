The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 8.0% increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Allstate has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $21.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $8.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.88. 1,495,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $216.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.60. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.