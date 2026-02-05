Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 58.25%.

Brookfield reported a strong 2025 operating year— $112 billion of capital raised, a record $66 billion invested, $50 billion of equity monetized, fee-bearing capital up 12% to > $600 billion , record fee-related earnings of $3 billion (+22% YoY) and distributable earnings of $2.7 billion (+14% YoY).

of capital raised, a record invested, of equity monetized, fee-bearing capital up 12% to > , record fee-related earnings of (+22% YoY) and distributable earnings of (+14% YoY). Management expects robust 2026 growth driven by strategic moves—closing the remaining stake in Oaktree, the anticipated Just Group acquisition, and Q4 acquisitions that together add > $200 million of annualized FRE—supporting at?or?above long?term mid?to?high?teens FRE growth.

of annualized FRE—supporting at?or?above long?term mid?to?high?teens FRE growth. Leadership transition formalized as Conor Teskey becomes CEO of Brookfield Asset Management while Bruce Flatt remains chair (and CEO of Brookfield Corporation); management says this is an incremental change with no operational disruption.

Board increased the quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.50025 per share and the firm ended the year with $3 billion of corporate liquidity and recent bond issuance, though the full ownership of Oaktree will lower consolidated FRE margins even as it is described as accretive.

per share and the firm ended the year with of corporate liquidity and recent bond issuance, though the full ownership of Oaktree will lower consolidated FRE margins even as it is described as accretive. Brookfield is aggressively positioning for AI-driven demand with a $100 billion global AI infrastructure program (inaugural $10 billion fund with $5 billion committed) and a $20 billion strategic JV in Qatar, leveraging integrated data?center and power capabilities to capture large long?duration offtake contracts.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 1,508,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $64.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5025 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Loop Capital set a $60.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3,567.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

