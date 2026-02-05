Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 58.25%.
Here are the key takeaways from Brookfield Asset Management’s conference call:
- Brookfield reported a strong 2025 operating year—$112 billion of capital raised, a record $66 billion invested, $50 billion of equity monetized, fee-bearing capital up 12% to >$600 billion, record fee-related earnings of $3 billion (+22% YoY) and distributable earnings of $2.7 billion (+14% YoY).
- Management expects robust 2026 growth driven by strategic moves—closing the remaining stake in Oaktree, the anticipated Just Group acquisition, and Q4 acquisitions that together add >$200 million of annualized FRE—supporting at?or?above long?term mid?to?high?teens FRE growth.
- Leadership transition formalized as Conor Teskey becomes CEO of Brookfield Asset Management while Bruce Flatt remains chair (and CEO of Brookfield Corporation); management says this is an incremental change with no operational disruption.
- Board increased the quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.50025 per share and the firm ended the year with $3 billion of corporate liquidity and recent bond issuance, though the full ownership of Oaktree will lower consolidated FRE margins even as it is described as accretive.
- Brookfield is aggressively positioning for AI-driven demand with a $100 billion global AI infrastructure program (inaugural $10 billion fund with $5 billion committed) and a $20 billion strategic JV in Qatar, leveraging integrated data?center and power capabilities to capture large long?duration offtake contracts.
Shares of BAM stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 1,508,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $64.10.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 results — $35B raised in Q4 and $112B for the year, fee?related earnings up 28% (Q4 FRE $867M) and distributable earnings up 18%; management highlighted strong fundraising, monetizations and fee?bearing capital growth. Brookfield Announces Record 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend 15% to $0.5025 (4.0% yield reported), signaling confidence in cash generation and supporting income-focused investors. Dividend Increase Release
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital upgraded BAM to Outperform, which may boost demand from institutional and retail buyers. BMO Capital Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Connor Teskey named CEO in a planned succession from Bruce Flatt — the market is treating this as an orderly leadership transition that preserves continuity. WSJ: Names Connor Teskey CEO
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat ($0.47 vs. consensus ~ $0.41–$0.43) but revenue was essentially flat to estimates — strong fee metrics offset a modest net income decline vs prior year. Earnings Beat Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational expansion — new U.S. real?estate and solar deals and a large AI infrastructure program (targeting $100B total deployment, $10B equity target) signal growth initiatives but require capital deployment. Brookfield Expands Real Estate And Solar Footprint
- Negative Sentiment: Corporate borrowings rose materially (press release shows ~$2.48B of corporate borrowings vs. none prior year) and the company issued $1B of senior notes — higher leverage and new debt could concern some investors. Balance Sheet Details in Release
- Negative Sentiment: Brookfield’s proposed acquisition of Peakstone Realty Trust is under scrutiny — a law firm is investigating the sale process and price, which could delay or complicate the transaction and create legal/PR risk. Peakstone Investor Alert
A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Loop Capital set a $60.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3,567.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.
The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.
