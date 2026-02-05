Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $919.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

Enersys Stock Down 10.5%

NYSE ENS traded down $19.37 on Thursday, hitting $165.67. 678,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $194.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Enersys alerts:

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Enersys News Roundup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Enersys this week:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enersys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENS

Insider Activity at Enersys

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,084.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,570.98. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enersys in the second quarter worth $442,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enersys by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Enersys in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the third quarter valued at $321,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enersys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.