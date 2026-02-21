HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 21,663 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 216,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1397 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

