HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,776 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $334,521,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,966,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,966,000 after purchasing an additional 258,572 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,935,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,928,000 after buying an additional 140,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average of $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,216,567.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,035,259.16. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,441 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Equifax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Bank of America Begins Coverage on Equifax

Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and medium?term EPS estimates for EFX (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027 and FY2026–FY2027); notable moves include Q1 2026 from $1.84 to $1.72 and FY2026 from $8.69 to $8.33 — small but broad downward revisions that may pressure sentiment given Equifax’s rich valuation. These rounds of cuts are the main driver of analyst?related negative news flow today. Equifax Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

About Equifax

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Articles

