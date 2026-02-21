Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $115.32 million and approximately $17.38 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00004636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.14382106 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

