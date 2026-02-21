Shiv Verma Sells 5,474 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,474 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $411,261.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,555.23. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. CICC Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

