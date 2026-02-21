Junlin Ho Sells 9,580 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $445,757.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,088.85. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 16th, Junlin Ho sold 8,016 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $356,551.68.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

