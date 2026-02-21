HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $243.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.54. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $255.54.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

