HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 91,625 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,625 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 46,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $53,000.

BATS:PSEP opened at $44.03 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

