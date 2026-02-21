Steven Voskuil Sells 1,500 Shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,901.54. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7%

Hershey stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $150.04 and a 1-year high of $234.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,401,000 after purchasing an additional 75,258 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

