Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.36% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.99.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

