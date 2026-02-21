Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $365,798.40 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,691.20. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $552,372.84.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Featured Stories

