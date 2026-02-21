Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $365,798.40 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,691.20. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $732,178.08.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $3,005,705.34.
- On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.
- On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.
- On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $50,079.25.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $552,372.84.
Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added PAHC to multiple Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists — including momentum and value screens — which can attract short-term momentum traders and systematic buy programs. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 20th New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 20th
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst models moved higher: Zacks Research has repeatedly raised quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $2.96 from $2.73 and upgrades to FY2027/FY2028 estimates), signaling improved earnings visibility after the company’s February quarter beat and FY2026 guidance. That fundamental re-rating supports higher multiples. MarketBeat PAHC coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Phibro beat Q4/quarterly estimates and gave FY2026 EPS guidance (2.93–3.10), and it declared a modest quarterly dividend — all supportive to investor confidence and institutional interest. MarketBeat PAHC coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece flags valuation after the recent run — helpful context for investors assessing whether current gains are driven by fundamentals or short?term momentum. It suggests caution on stretch valuations even as momentum persists. Assessing Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Valuation After Strong Share Price Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix remains mixed: despite estimate lifts, coverage is varied (several Holds, a few Buys and one Sell per MarketBeat), so upside depends on continued execution vs. elevated expectations. MarketBeat PAHC coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jack Bendheim has sold multiple sizable blocks in February (recent disclosures show several transactions at ~\$51–\$52), which some investors view as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. That selling can cap enthusiasm despite the other positives. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $361,856.00 in Stock
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.
The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.
