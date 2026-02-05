Konnect Tops One Day Volume of $457.01 Thousand (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $457.01 thousand worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,166,666,705 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

