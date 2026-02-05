Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Regional Management Stock Down 8.3%

NYSE:RM opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of ($165.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $209,026.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 103,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,463.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven B. Barnette sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $60,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,506. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,475 shares of company stock worth $3,006,040. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 43.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

