Enersys to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ENS)

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Enersys has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enersys has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enersys to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Enersys Stock Performance

Enersys stock opened at $172.26 on Thursday. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $194.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.13 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

