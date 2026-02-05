Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 293,113 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AstraZeneca worth $295,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $192.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $582.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

