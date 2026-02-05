SouthState Bank Corp Has $31.43 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

SouthState Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SouthState Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $31,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 980,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,117,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.