Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 5.3% increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a payout ratio of 97.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $70.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.