PVH Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $12.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.72. PVH has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.27. PVH had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.