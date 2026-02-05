Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) COO Donald Notman Sells 6,035 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) COO Donald Notman sold 6,035 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $51,538.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 377,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,429.08. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Donald Notman sold 5,455 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $49,858.70.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 86.33% and a negative net margin of 447.57%.The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3,136.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,855,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,003.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,575,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,189,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,983 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

