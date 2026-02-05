A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.49 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.64.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,792 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,699,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 22.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,639,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 477,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 588,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in A10 Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 84,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about A10 Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting A10 Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 revenue and sales beat: A10 reported Q4 revenue of $80.4M (up 8.3% YoY), beating consensus and delivering strong gross margins and non?GAAP EPS of $0.26. This top?line strength helped lift sentiment. A10 Networks Reports Financial Results

Record Q4 revenue and sales beat: A10 reported Q4 revenue of $80.4M (up 8.3% YoY), beating consensus and delivering strong gross margins and non?GAAP EPS of $0.26. This top?line strength helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting 10%–12% revenue growth for 2026, citing AI?driven demand and record Q4 traction — a growth narrative that can support multiple expansion if execution continues. A10 Networks targets 10%–12% revenue growth

Management is targeting 10%–12% revenue growth for 2026, citing AI?driven demand and record Q4 traction — a growth narrative that can support multiple expansion if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance above consensus: A10 set FY?2026 revenue guidance of roughly $319.6M–$325.4M, which is higher than the prior street estimate (~$302.4M). Stronger revenue guidance partially offsets concerns elsewhere. Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Revenue guidance above consensus: A10 set FY?2026 revenue guidance of roughly $319.6M–$325.4M, which is higher than the prior street estimate (~$302.4M). Stronger revenue guidance partially offsets concerns elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: Dividend initiated: A10 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share (annualized yield ~1.4%), a modest shareholder?friendly action that can attract income?oriented investors. (Ex?dividend Feb 13; record Feb 16; payable Mar 2.)

Dividend initiated: A10 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share (annualized yield ~1.4%), a modest shareholder?friendly action that can attract income?oriented investors. (Ex?dividend Feb 13; record Feb 16; payable Mar 2.) Neutral Sentiment: EPS roughly in line with expectations: Reported non?GAAP EPS of $0.26 matched consensus, which reduces upside surprise from the bottom line. A10 Networks Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates

EPS roughly in line with expectations: Reported non?GAAP EPS of $0.26 matched consensus, which reduces upside surprise from the bottom line. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance misses the street: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance at $0.640–$0.650, well below the consensus (~$0.83). That shortfall is a primary negative catalyst and likely capped gains despite revenue strength. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

