Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading 16.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 0.94. 14,547,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 8,873,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80.

Xtract Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Xtract Resources

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £30,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Featured Stories

