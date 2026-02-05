Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul Alpern Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul Alpern sold 5,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,422. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 2.3%

AIP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $619.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arteris

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.