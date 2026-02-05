Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Insider Joshua Schafer Sells 10,500 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $96,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,278 shares in the company, valued at $572,334.82. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Schafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Joshua Schafer sold 3,375 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $29,801.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $503.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.57. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 41.93%.The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZVRA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

