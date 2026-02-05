Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 706 and last traded at GBX 703.66, with a volume of 138323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 699.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 676.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 649.34. The company has a market capitalization of £908.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 13.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund had a net margin of 89.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

