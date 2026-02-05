Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.400-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $136.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.53. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,266,307.23. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,785. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,044,995,000 after buying an additional 1,494,193 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,708,000 after buying an additional 760,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,870,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $325,034,000 after acquiring an additional 203,520 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $213,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Tapestry by 69.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,726,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,437,000 after acquiring an additional 708,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

