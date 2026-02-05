Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia’s portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

