Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3,867.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,546,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,833 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 603.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,357,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,022,889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 242.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,834,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,132 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth about $4,072,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBP opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two?piece and three?piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value?added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.