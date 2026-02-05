Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.51.
AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.
Shares of AMBP opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two?piece and three?piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value?added services such as custom lithography and decorating.
The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.
