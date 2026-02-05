DIMO Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, DIMO has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DIMO has a market cap of $4.49 million and $61.93 thousand worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DIMO

DIMO was first traded on December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,885,402 tokens. DIMO’s official message board is dimo.org/news. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMO’s official website is dimo.org.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 420,885,402.779057 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.01103994 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $29,363.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

