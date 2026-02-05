Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $328.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $328,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after buying an additional 3,917,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,684 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,519,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,175 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,720,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

