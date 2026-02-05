ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GTM opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.86 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,670,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,412,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

