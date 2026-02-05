Schneider National (SNDR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/3/2026 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
- 1/30/2026 – Schneider National was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..
- 1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Schneider National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 1/14/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Schneider National had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/24/2025 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Schneider National had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Schneider National had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Schneider National Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.
Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider National
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.