Schneider National (SNDR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2026 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

1/30/2026 – Schneider National was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Schneider National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/14/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Schneider National had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/24/2025 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Schneider National had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Schneider National had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

