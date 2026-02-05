StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%.

StoneX Group Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNEX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $235,092.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,487.57. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $126,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 113,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,315.50. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,979 shares of company stock worth $683,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.