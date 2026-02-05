New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Clearwater Analytics worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 18.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 48,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

CWAN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $617,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,483.01. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 63,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,534,749.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 400,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,646.19. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,164 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,768. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

