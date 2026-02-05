Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 218.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBJP opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $63.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.