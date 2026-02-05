Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 109,050 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Anywhere Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 7.2%

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc is a leading global residential real estate services company that provides brokerage, relocation, rental, title and settlement services across multiple markets. Through a combination of company-owned brokerage operations, franchise networks and complementary service offerings, the company supports home buyers, sellers, renters and real estate professionals throughout the entire transaction lifecycle.

The company’s portfolio encompasses well-known brands such as Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Sotheby’s International Realty, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, ERA, Climb Real Estate and Realogy Franchise Group.

Featured Stories

