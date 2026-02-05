Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Stake Increased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 15.4%

BATS:ESGV opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.76.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.