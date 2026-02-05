AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 3,827 Shares of National HealthCare Co. $NHC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 441.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in National HealthCare by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National HealthCare news, VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 2,454 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $342,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $151.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.64.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE: NHC) is a diversified provider of senior health care and related services, headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Established in 1971, the company operates a network of post-acute and long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, independent living residences, and memory care units. In addition to its brick-and-mortar operations, the company offers home health, hospice, and rehabilitation services, aiming to support aging individuals at every stage of care.

The company’s skilled nursing facilities deliver 24-hour nursing services, therapy programs, and customized care plans designed to enhance patient recovery and quality of life.

